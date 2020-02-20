Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,105 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,105 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Brinker International worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $9,888,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 71.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $9,421,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

EAT stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

