Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 77,546 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,546 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Triumph Bancorp worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

