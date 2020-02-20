Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Reduced by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $180.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

