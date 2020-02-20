Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.71 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.65-1.71 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,451,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

