HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSBA stock opened at GBX 559.87 ($7.36) on Thursday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 580.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 595.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. Bank of America upgraded HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 590.33 ($7.77).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.