HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.32% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered HSBC to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.35) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 593.67 ($7.81).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 580.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.48. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

