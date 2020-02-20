Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.31.

HBM stock opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.81 and a 1 year high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

