Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $370.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.00.

HUM traded down $8.04 on Wednesday, hitting $370.48. The company had a trading volume of 455,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Humana has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Humana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

