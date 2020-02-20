Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,451. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.