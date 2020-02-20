HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. CLSA began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

HCM stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.79. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the third quarter worth $434,000. State Street Corp grew its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

