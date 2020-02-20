Hyperion Price Hits $0.0838 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.02949397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00227708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00145208 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

