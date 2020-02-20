Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,917,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

