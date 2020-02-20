Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Iamgold by 1,484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 463,934 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Iamgold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,302,000 after purchasing an additional 645,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

