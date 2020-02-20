IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $4,946,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

