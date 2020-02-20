IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,782,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $235.98 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.37.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

