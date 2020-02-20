IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 2,203,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,482 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $339.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day moving average is $310.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

