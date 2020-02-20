IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,393,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,588,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.60 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.