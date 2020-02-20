IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.