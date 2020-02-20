IFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,546 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.