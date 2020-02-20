IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on IGM Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $43.50 price objective on IGM Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

