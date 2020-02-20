Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 52-Week High at $190.75

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.75 and last traded at $190.28, with a volume of 10487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

