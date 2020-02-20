Image Protect (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Shares Down 25%

Image Protect Inc (OTCMKTS:IMTL) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 9,841,917 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 17,451,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Image Protect (OTCMKTS:IMTL)

Image Protect, Inc focuses on building a community of visual artists to help defend against copyright infringement. Its tracking and recovery technology simplifies copyright protection by combining industry-leading software with a platform of visual artists and copyright experts. The company's Web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content; and its legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania ensure that clients receive appropriate compensation and recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

