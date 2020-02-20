Imax (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Imax stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. Imax has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imax will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Imax by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 636,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Imax by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Imax by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,858 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Imax by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 186,178 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

