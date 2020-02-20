Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,551 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,385. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

