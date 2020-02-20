Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

