Independent Advisor Alliance Has $38.02 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $24.16 on Thursday, hitting $2,146.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,064.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,955.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,823.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.