Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 234,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

GAB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 10,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

