Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $219.19. 910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

