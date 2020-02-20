Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,265 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,819,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 454,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.