Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 521 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

WEC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.19. 531,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,192. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

