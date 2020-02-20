Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

IBTX stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.41. 2,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

