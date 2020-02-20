Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

