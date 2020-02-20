InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Up 5.9%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.75, 259,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average session volume of 87,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

