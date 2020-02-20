Ink Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $178,770.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 58.7% lower against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $178,770.00 and approximately $7,283.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,842,396 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Bancor Network, COSS and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

