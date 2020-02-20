Ink Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Ink has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $6,034.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, Exmo and ZB.COM. In the last week, Ink has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03014059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00233224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00147740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Exmo, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Coinrail, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Exrates, Gate.io, TOPBTC, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

