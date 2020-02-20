Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Inogen worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Inogen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.43. 9,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,041. Inogen Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

