Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
NASDAQ INOV opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -371.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
