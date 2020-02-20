Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -371.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

