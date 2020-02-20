Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.5-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.42 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

INOV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. 1,192,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -371.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

