Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.5-163.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.44 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 1,192,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.17, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.63. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

