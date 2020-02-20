Insider Buying: ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) insider Peter Nash purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$81.94 ($58.11) per share, with a total value of A$81,940.00 ($58,113.48).

ASX stock opened at A$81.47 ($57.78) on Thursday. ASX Ltd has a twelve month low of A$64.80 ($45.96) and a twelve month high of A$89.67 ($63.60). The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$82.91.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from ASX’s previous Interim dividend of $1.14. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.12%.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

