Insider Selling: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. 8,498,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,729. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 17,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 9,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

