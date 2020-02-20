Insider Selling: Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) President Sells 34,817 Shares of Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $42,824.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at $481,870.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mangini Siobhan Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 16,234 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $20,617.18.

Shares of CSLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 108,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Castlight Health Inc has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSLT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

