Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells 2,528 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,159,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,109 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total transaction of $511,865.76.

RNG stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.79. 1,063,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $252.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 199,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $4,698,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,979,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 260,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,906,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

