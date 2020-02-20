Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells 2,528 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,159,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,109 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total transaction of $511,865.76.
RNG stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.79. 1,063,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $252.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 199,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $4,698,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,979,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 260,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,906,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.
