Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 489.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 366,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,363 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 241,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 753,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 208,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. 1,039,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,501. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

