Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires Shares of 202 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,518.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,531.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,452.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,304.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

