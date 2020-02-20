Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,745,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

