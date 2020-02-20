Insight 2811 Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 819,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,986 shares of company stock worth $981,687. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

