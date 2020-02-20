Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,202,000 after acquiring an additional 526,472 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 2,926,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,827. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

