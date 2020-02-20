Insights Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,086.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $13,086.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00492352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.06613361 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00069305 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027355 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

