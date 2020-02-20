Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

